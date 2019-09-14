Minister of Transport: Paris Conference granted Iraq a third flight track

2019/09/14 | 06:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Transport Minister Abdullah Laibi said on Friday that the opening of the third corridor to cross planes over Iraqi airspace has been approved.
Experts say the corridor is "a new resource for Iraq."
The Minister of Transport said that Iraq had two global tracks, and today we have three operating corridors, in addition to obtaining approval to reduce the horizontal distance of the aircraft from (20) miles to (10) miles, which increases the flow of navigation and its multiples.
