Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in northern Duhok

2024-07-16 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes struck, on Tuesday, two mountainous areasin Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the airstrikes targetedpositions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the villages of Koherzi and Palavaon the slopes of Matin Mountain, as well as in the towns of Serki and Rodeniyaon the slopes of Gara Mountain.

A new wave of displacement took place in Duhok as residents of villagesin Al-Amadiya district fled due to ongoing armed conflict between PKK and theTurkish military.