Chinese Tech Group meets with Iraqi PM

2024-07-17 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has met with a delegation from the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), which specializes in energy, construction technology, and infrastructure. Al-Sudani highlighted the government's economic approach focused on fostering productive partnerships, improving Iraq's investment climate, and providing sovereign guarantees to attract global companies and enhance […]

