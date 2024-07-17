Basrah crudes drop despite global oil stabilization

2024-07-17 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil dropped amid a stabilizationin global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged lower by $1.56 to $79.52, while Basrah Mediumrose by $1.56 to $82.42.

Oil prices held steady on Wednesday, with the globalbenchmark Brent hovering near a one-month low reached in the previous session.This comes as indications of weakening demand growth in China clashed withexpectations of declining U.S. oil stockpiles.

Brent crude oil futures edged down by 4 cents to $83.69 abarrel by 0315 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also easedby 4 cents to $80.72. Both benchmarks had seen declines over the past threesessions, with Brent crude futures trading as low as $83.30 on Tuesday, markingtheir lowest level since June 17.