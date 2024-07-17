Drone strikes hit remote village in Penjwen, Iraq

2024-07-17 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A remote village in the district of Penjwen came underdrone attack early Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the incident.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency on condition of anonymity,reported that the drone targeted the uninhabited village of Badana in thesubdistrict of Nalparez within the Penjwen district of Al-Sulaymaniya.

No injuries or casualties were reported from the strike, although a firesparked nearby residents managed to extinguish it.

The origin and motive behind the drone attack remain unclear at thistime.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding theincident.

Penjwen was targeted earlier this month, with eyewitnesses reporting thatunidentified drones carried out strikes on the villages of Banawyan, ShekhaLamarin, Kani Miran, and Saliawa, causing fires in agricultural lands villages.

Notably, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is present in Al-Sulaymaniyah,particularly in rural areas near the Qandil Mountains, which serve as a basefor the group.