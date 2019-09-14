Zidane is fully satisfied with winning over Levante

2019/09/14 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - SOURCES
Zinedine Zidane appeared in the press room at the Santiago Bernabéu following his side's win over Levante to assess the clash.
“We've taken all three points after a phenomenal first-half performance, full of goals, good football and desire”
Adding, “We found it more difficult in the second half. When the opposition gets an early goal, things change a bit. We need to focus on playing like we did in the first half for the full 90 minutes. That'd be great for us”.
INA - SOURCES
Zinedine Zidane appeared in the press room at the Santiago Bernabéu following his side's win over Levante to assess the clash.
“We've taken all three points after a phenomenal first-half performance, full of goals, good football and desire”
Adding, “We found it more difficult in the second half. When the opposition gets an early goal, things change a bit. We need to focus on playing like we did in the first half for the full 90 minutes. That'd be great for us”.