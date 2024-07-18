Turkish warplanes bomb Kurdish Village in northern Iraq, killing one civilian

2024-07-18 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Thursday, Turkish warplanes bombed areas in the Shiladze sub-district in thenorth of Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a government sourcereported.

The sourcetold Shafaq News Agency that the bombing targeted the village of Khasto,resulting in the death of a 32-year-old civilian, Osman Rushdi, a resident ofShiladze.

Turkiye hasbeen conducting airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) innorthern Iraq.

The PKK isdesignated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and theEuropean Union. Iraq banned the organization last March.