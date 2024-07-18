Kurdistan to implement smart health system in collaboration with Italy

2024-07-18 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) Dr. Saman al-Barzanji, announced during a ceremony in Erbil, that the smart health system will be implemented in KRI, under the agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Italy.

“The KRG has prioritized the conversion of the health system to electronic as a crucial program,” Al-Barzanji emphasized during the ceremony, adding, “This system is a comprehensive data, information, and statistics system linking institutions for data collection.”

According to the system, all citizens in the Region will have their health information stored in a database center supervised by the Ministry of Health.