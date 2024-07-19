2024-07-19 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dr. Hayder Makia [Makiya, Makiyya], Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the first-of-its-kind Iraq Investment Forum, scheduled for November. The meeting included Iraqi Economic Council President Ibrahim Al-Baghdadi and his delegation, as well as several senior officials and stakeholders from the commission. Dr. Makia […]

The post Iraq Prepares for Inaugural Investment Forum first appeared on Iraq Business News.