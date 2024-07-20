2024-07-20 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Thursday, Dr. Haider Mohammed Makkiya, President of the National Investment Commission (NIC), met with a team from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), led by Mr. Mamunur Rashid, the Environment, Energy, and Climate Change Program Portfolio Manager. According to a statement from the NIC, the discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between […]

The post NIC Discusses Climate Investment Plan with UNDP first appeared on Iraq Business News.