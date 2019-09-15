Home › Iraq News › Iraq denies its territory was used to launch attack on Saudi oil facilities

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq denied on Sunday that its territory had been used to carry out attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, referring to an incident that knocked out more that half the Kingdom’s output, reports Trend referring to Reuters.A Baghdad government statement denied “media reports that (Iraqi) territory was used to attack Saudi oil installations using drones,” vowing to punish anyone who intended to use Iraq as a launchpad for attacks in the region.Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news