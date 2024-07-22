Northrop Grumman Wins $11m Iraq Contract

2024-07-22 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded an $11,197,328 modification (P00023) to a previously awarded contract FA8617-21-C-6237 for contractor logistics support of Iraq's C-172 and C-208 fleets. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $46,593,226 to $57,790,554. Work will be performed at Martyr BG […]

