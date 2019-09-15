Home › INA › Al-Haddad relations between Baghdad and Kurdistan region is positive

2019/09/15 | 20:05



Deputy of parliament speaker Basher Al-Haddad on Sunday stressed that the relations between federal government and Kurdistan region is positive.







Al-Haddad said during a meeting with the delegation of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, headed by Sven Dzei, head of the foreign relations department in the regional government that the visits are continuing between the two sides at the level of delegations to discuss ways to resolve the problems and outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil.























