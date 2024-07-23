Iraq Registers 324 Local Companies, 27 Foreign Branches, in June

2024-07-23 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Companies Registration Department of Iraq's Ministry of Trade said it has successfully processed the establishment of 324 national companies and registered 27 branches of foreign companies in June. According to a statement from the Ministry's media office, Director General Rashad Khalaf Hashim reported multiple decisions made during the month related to […]

