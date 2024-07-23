Iraq Celebrates Record Wheat Harvest

2024-07-23 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The General Company for Grain Trade has announced a record-breaking harvest of wheat. According to a statement from the Ministry's media office, the company's Director General, Dr. Haider Al-Karaawi, reported a historic season with the receipt of 6.302 million tons of wheat. This achievement reflects significant efforts towards self-sufficiency and enhancing the […]

