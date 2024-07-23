TUV Austria to inspect and certify imports for Iraq

2024-07-23 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Ministry of Planning signed a contract with TUV Austria, granting the Austrian company a license to conduct examination and inspection and issue certificates of conformity for goods exported to Iraq.

The contract was signed by Dr. Hussein Ali Daoud, head of the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control, representing the Ministry of Planning, and Firas Moayed Hassan, authorized director for the Austrian company in Iraq.

Daoud said, “TUV Austria, a European company active in many countries, particularly Iran due to its significant trade exchange, is well-positioned for this role.”

"The company will inspect and certify imported goods to ensure they conform to consumer health and safety standards," he explained.

Moreover, Daoud noted that this partnership will enhance economic and trade relations with Austria and strengthen ties between the two parties.

He further urged the company to fulfill its duties promptly under the contract provisions to ensure the quality of goods and services.

In turn, Austrian Ambassador to Iraq, Andrea Nasi, who attended the signing ceremony, described the partnership as “a key contribution to Iraq's recovery by ensuring high-quality goods.”

“The contract will simplify the process of importing goods into Iraq by requiring prior examination and inspection, thus supporting and protecting the Iraqi market," he added.

Notably, TUV Austria conducts inspections at every stage to meet international and country-specific standards. The company manages over 10,000 shipments per month, addressing both exports and imports.