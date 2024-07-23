Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › CBI auctions +$26 billion during H1 of 2024

CBI auctions +$26 billion during H1 of 2024

CBI auctions billion during H of
CBI auctions +$26 billion during H1 of 2024
2024-07-23 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hardcurrency of the US dollar exceeded $26 billion during the past six months.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the first sixmonths of 2024 $26,539,598,281 at a monthly rate averaging $4,423,266,380.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last May, reaching$5,257,079,903, while the lowest was in January, totaling $4,095,583,404.

Foreign exchange sales during this period amounted to $24,105,770,121,with an increase of 89% compared to cash sales, which reached $2,565,785,811.

The bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310dinars per dollar for documentary credits, international settlements ofelectronic cards, and foreign transfers. In comparison, the rate for cashtransactions stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links