CBI auctions +$26 billion during H1 of 2024

2024-07-23 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hardcurrency of the US dollar exceeded $26 billion during the past six months.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the first sixmonths of 2024 $26,539,598,281 at a monthly rate averaging $4,423,266,380.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last May, reaching$5,257,079,903, while the lowest was in January, totaling $4,095,583,404.

Foreign exchange sales during this period amounted to $24,105,770,121,with an increase of 89% compared to cash sales, which reached $2,565,785,811.

The bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310dinars per dollar for documentary credits, international settlements ofelectronic cards, and foreign transfers. In comparison, the rate for cashtransactions stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar.