2024-07-24 19:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated four new military manufacturing factories of the Military Industrialization Authority. The inauguration took place at the General Company for Military Industries complex in southern Baghdad and included a virtual participation. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Electricity and other officials. Newly Inaugurated Facilities: Light […]

The post Iraq Opens Four Military Manufacturing Factories first appeared on Iraq Business News.