2024-07-26 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Education, Dr. Ibrahim Namis Al-Jubouri, has signed a comprehensive agreement to enhance modern English language programs in Iraq. This initiative aims to build the capacities of educational and teaching staff through intensive training in collaboration with the British Council. The signing ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister for […]

The post British Council to Help Enhance English Language Programs in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.