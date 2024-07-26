Kurdistan President Barzani to share with global leaders the 2024 Paris Olympics opening

2024-07-26 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani is set to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as a prominent figure and the only regional leader at this global event.

Barzani's attendance reflects the strong ties with France, which is a key supporter of the Kurdistan Region in various fields.

Alongside Barzani, France is set to welcome numerous heads of state and government, including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, to a unique Olympic opening ceremony on the River Seine amid tight security measures.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid will also attend, along with a significant number of European leaders, including new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accompanied by President Salome Zourabichvili, and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Set to be the first Olympic Games Opening Ceremony held outside a stadium, the 26 July celebration will transform the French capital into a stadium and theatre as the traditional parade of athletes takes place in boats along the Seine, passing the most iconic Parisian landmarks.

The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.