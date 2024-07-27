2024-07-27 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Yerevan Saeed, for the New Lines Institute. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. An Attack in Iraq Sends a Message: Closed To Western Energy Business Iraq's drive for energy self-sufficiency, fueled by potential future U.S. investment, and Türkiye's ambitions of reaching […]

The post Iraq's drive for Self-Sufficiency "raises Concerns in Iran" first appeared on Iraq Business News.