KBR discusses Baghdad Roads with PM

2024-07-29 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting with representatives from KBR to discuss the completion of projects aimed at improving Baghdad's city entrances. The meeting included the Minister of Construction and Housing, the Governor of Baghdad, and other officials. Discussions focused on KBR's support for the Ministry of Planning in […]

