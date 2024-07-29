Austrian Company wins Licence for Compliance Certificates in Iraq

2024-07-29 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning signed a contract with Austrian company TÜV Austria, granting it a license to inspect and issue compliance certificates for goods imported into Iraq. The contract was signed by Dr. Hussein Ali Dawood, head of the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC), and Firas Mueed Hassan, […]

