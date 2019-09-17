Home › INA › MOT: We look forward to join Silk Road to improve the country’s Economy

MOT: We look forward to join Silk Road to improve the country’s Economy

2019/09/17 | 02:30



INA – BAGHDAD







Minister of Transportation Abdullah al-Luaiby held a meeting on Monday, to present the important items of the committee.







The ministry held the meeting synchronizing it with PM Adel Abdul Mahdi visit to China to accomplish may cases and projects between the two countries.























