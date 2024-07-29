PUK Leader criticizes Al-Sulaymaniyah’s security and Prosecution

2024-07-29 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the People's Front, criticized the Al-Sulaymaniyah Public Prosecution’s stance on the arrest of Kurdish citizens by commando forces, choosing silence to preserve stability and coexistence in the governorate.

“We did not tolerate Saddam Hussein’s actions, so why should we remain silent now?” Jangi stated, emphasizing that “as the region's security official, he did not permit any anti-terrorism forces to enter the city without the Asayish and police's approval, under Asayish Law.”

In addition, he was surprised that the commando forces from the 70th unit were arresting citizens, questioning why the Public Prosecution allows these forces to carry out Asayish and police duties and execute arrest warrants.

Sheikh Jangi, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), blamed Bafel Talabani for the situation, saying, “He wears a military uniform without holding a military or governmental position and takes pictures on tanks.”

"What bothers me is that citizens insult the late Mam Jalal. It’s unacceptable for his memory to be tarnished by the actions of his children, especially when he deserves respect," he added.

He further pointed out, “There are no investors left in Al-Sulaymaniyah. They have all moved to Baghdad, where 45 investors are now in orange uniforms. The claim of security and stability is the opposite of reality.”

Earlier today, human rights organizations and political figures in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, expressed concerns about security forces' involvement in civilian deaths both during and outside their official duties, amid allegations of worsening security under PUK President Bafel Talabani.