2024-07-30 03:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting to follow up on the Baghdad Metro project, announcing the selection of the Vaskhod & Wontert Capital international consortium for the design, implementation, operation, maintenance, financing, and transfer of ownership (DBOMFT) of the metro. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, […]

The post Baghdad Metro Project Awarded to Int'l Consortium first appeared on Iraq Business News.