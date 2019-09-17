Home › INA › Al Haddad discusses with international partners the process of development and capacity development in parliamentary work

Al Haddad discusses with international partners the process of development and capacity development in parliamentary work

2019/09/17 | 14:30



Baghdad-INA







Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives Bashir Al-Haddad with international partners and the Iraqi Institute of the role of civil society institutions in the development process, and contribute to the development of capacity in parliamentary work.







A statement by the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives received by the Iraqi News Agency that Al-Haddad received a delegation of international partners headed by Bill Jeffrey and the President of the Iraqi Institute Rand Rahim, and discussed a number of topics and files related to the implementation of projects and the restoration of infrastructure as well as the development of cooperation Coordination and joint work to develop parliamentary performance in the field of law enforcement and supervision.







During the meeting, Al-Haddad stressed the importance of activating the role of civil society institutions in political and public life, and in enriching the legislative institutions with studies, reports and data on the living conditions and basic needs of citizens to benefit from them in enacting laws and legislations and making necessary amendments to the laws in force.



















