2024-07-31 12:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

International Outcry as Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike in Iran, a move that has shocked the international community.

Israel has not commented on the death, but many countries have warned that it will significantly impact efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Key reactions include:

**Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas**: Despite being a rival, Abbas condemned the killing as "cowardly" and a serious escalation, urging Palestinians to unite and stand firm against the Israeli occupation.

**Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian**: Pezeshkian, on the X social platform, vowed that Iran would defend its territorial integrity and make Israel regret the strike.

**Qatar's Foreign Ministry**: Qatar, a mediator in the Gaza conflict, called the killing a "heinous crime" and "shameful assassination," labeling it a "dangerous escalation" and a violation of international law.

**Turkey's Foreign Ministry**: Turkey condemned the assassination, accusing Israel of trying to expand the Gaza conflict regionally and criticizing the Netanyahu government for showing no intention of achieving peace.

**Russia**: Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Federation Council Vice-President Konstantin Kosachev condemned the assassination, predicting further escalation of tensions and mutual hatred in the Middle East.

**China**: China's foreign ministry expressed strong opposition and condemnation of the assassination, voicing concern over the incident.

**Hezbollah and Other Regional Allies**: Hezbollah and other groups, including Yemen's Huthi rebels and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, denounced the killing, praising Haniyeh as a resistance leader and condemning the act as a terrorist crime and violation of values.

Haniyeh's death has heightened tensions in the region, with fears of further escalation and broader conflict.