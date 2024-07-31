Iraq News Now

HomeCHANNEL8General › International Outcry as Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike

International Outcry as Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike

International Outcry as Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike
International Outcry as Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike
2024-07-31 12:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8
International Outcry as Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike in Iran, a move that has shocked the international community.

Israel has not commented on the death, but many countries have warned that it will significantly impact efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Key reactions include:

**Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas**: Despite being a rival, Abbas condemned the killing as "cowardly" and a serious escalation, urging Palestinians to unite and stand firm against the Israeli occupation.

**Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian**: Pezeshkian, on the X social platform, vowed that Iran would defend its territorial integrity and make Israel regret the strike.

**Qatar's Foreign Ministry**: Qatar, a mediator in the Gaza conflict, called the killing a "heinous crime" and "shameful assassination," labeling it a "dangerous escalation" and a violation of international law.

**Turkey's Foreign Ministry**: Turkey condemned the assassination, accusing Israel of trying to expand the Gaza conflict regionally and criticizing the Netanyahu government for showing no intention of achieving peace.

**Russia**: Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Federation Council Vice-President Konstantin Kosachev condemned the assassination, predicting further escalation of tensions and mutual hatred in the Middle East.

**China**: China's foreign ministry expressed strong opposition and condemnation of the assassination, voicing concern over the incident.

**Hezbollah and Other Regional Allies**: Hezbollah and other groups, including Yemen's Huthi rebels and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, denounced the killing, praising Haniyeh as a resistance leader and condemning the act as a terrorist crime and violation of values.

Haniyeh's death has heightened tensions in the region, with fears of further escalation and broader conflict.

Read the Full Text From: CHANNEL8
Sponsored Links