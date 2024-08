British Firm to provide Conformity Assessment Services in Iraq

2024-08-01 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UK-based Total Quality Assurance provider Intertek has announced its appointment by the Iraqi government's Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC) as an authorised Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) for goods imported into Iraq. All exporters to Iraq must present a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) and a Release Note to Iraqi Customs […]

