July surge: 80% boost in Iraq stock exchange trading volume

2024-08-01 11:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange announced on Thursday it organized 21 trading sessions in July 2024, conducting five sessions per week.

According to trading indicators, the number of shares traded in July reached 61,327,427,127, marking an 80% increase compared to June. The financial value of these trades amounted to 60,199,416,955 dinars (45,952,340.00 USD), a 76% rise over the previous month.

The index showed that 11,309 contracts were executed, marking a 26% increase compared to June.

Additionally, the ISX60 index closed at 896.25 points in the last session of July 2024, up 1.6% from its June closing of 882.03 points.

The ISX15 free-trading stock price index closed the last session of July 2024 at 1008.30 points, marking a 0.2% increase from its June closing of 1005.49 points.