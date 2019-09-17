عربي | كوردى


The Supreme Council for Combating Corruption reviews the report of the committee formed to look into cases of fraud and manipulation in the real estate registration departments

2019/09/17 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
