Erbil Firm to Restore Water Boreholes in Sinjar

2024-08-02 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Erbil-based Prime Water Technology has won a series of contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the restoration of three boreholes in Sinjar: Lot 1 - Restoration of Al-Qabousiyah borehole: Contract value $225,063; Lot 2 - Restoration of Beir Shireen borehole: Contract value $307,389; Lot 3 - Restoration […]

