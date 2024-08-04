Completion of New Dairy Products Factory Building in Anbar

2024-08-04 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The General Company for Food Products, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has announced the completion of a new dairy products factory building in Fallujah, Anbar Province. This project is being developed in partnership with the private sector. The factory building and its infrastructure have been completed, and the […]

