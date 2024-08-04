Kurdistan Region: over 300 violence complaints against men in 2024

2024-08-04 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ More than 300 complaints of violence against men have beenfiled in the Iraqi Kurdistan since the beginning of 2024, the Kurdistan Men'sUnion (KMU) said Saturday.

Burhan Ali Faraj, the Union's head, told Shafaq News Agency that thecommittee responsible for reviewing and recording violence complaints againstmen documented 61 complaints in June, along with three suicides and fourmurders. From Dec. 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, Kurdistan recorded 342 cases ofviolence, including 31 suicides and 11 murders due to family disputes.

"These figures have not decreased compared to previous years."

Faraj considered the financial and economic crisis is a primary factorin worsening family problems, with men legally responsible for providingfinancial needs. He also pointed to interference from the wife's relatives, theimpact of social media on family members, weak law enforcement, and decliningjudicial authority as contributing factors.

Faraj urged civil society organizations, media centers, and culturalinstitutions to investigate the underlying reasons and present them to thegovernment as proposals for appropriate solutions.

"Kurdistan Men's Union is the only entity in the Region addressinggender issues, with its statistics recognized by government institutions bothwithin and outside the Region. However, the government lacks an effectiveprogram to combat family problems, particularly on the financial and economicfront, heightening concerns over the absence of sufficient solutions."Faraj noted.