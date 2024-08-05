Turkish forces launch military operation against PKK in northern Iraq

2024-08-05 09:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces have conducted a military operation innorthern Iraq, targeting positions held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK),an Iraqi security source reported on Monday.

The operation took place in the Al-Amadiya area, north of Duhok, focusingon the Matin Mountain region. Turkish helicopters and heavy artillery wereemployed in the assault, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that the operation included shelling around thevillages in the Nehili area, particularly Balafa and Koherzi. No casualtieshave been reported so far.