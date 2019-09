Saudi Arabia joins US-led maritime coalition

2019/09/18 | 17:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabiaannounced earlier today that it joined a US-led coalition to secure theMideast's waterways amid threats from Iran after an attack targeting itscrucial oil industry.Thekingdom's decision to join the International Maritime Security Construct cameahead of a planned visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Saudiofficials separately planned to share information about the weapons used toattack a Saudi oil field and the world's largest crude oil processing plantSaturday.It is noteworthythat Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said yesterdayevening that 50 percent of the production cut by the attack on its oilprocessing plant has been restored.The attackstruck a Saudi oil field and the world's largest crude oil processing plant,knocking out 5.7 million barrels of crude oil production per day for thekingdom, or about 5 percent of the world's daily production.The princeadded that within this month, production capacity will be up to 11 millionbarrels per day by the end of September. It had been around 9.6 million barrelsper day before the attack.