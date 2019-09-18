عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia joins US-led maritime coalition

Saudi Arabia joins US-led maritime coalition
2019/09/18 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia

announced earlier today that it joined a US-led coalition to secure the

Mideast's waterways amid threats from Iran after an attack targeting its

crucial oil industry.The

kingdom's decision to join the International Maritime Security Construct came

ahead of a planned visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Saudi

officials separately planned to share information about the weapons used to

attack a Saudi oil field and the world's largest crude oil processing plant

Saturday.

It is noteworthy

that Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said yesterday

evening that 50 percent of the production cut by the attack on its oil

processing plant has been restored.The attack

struck a Saudi oil field and the world's largest crude oil processing plant,

knocking out 5.7 million barrels of crude oil production per day for the

kingdom, or about 5 percent of the world's daily production.The prince

added that within this month, production capacity will be up to 11 million

barrels per day by the end of September. It had been around 9.6 million barrels

per day before the attack.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW