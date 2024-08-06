Turkish airstrikes hit PKK in Matin Mountain; casualties unknown

2024-08-06 22:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, a security source reported that Turkish aircraft targeted KurdistanWorkers’ Party (PKK) positions in the Matin Mountain range, in the Al-Amadiyaarea, north of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The sourcetold Shafaq News Agency that “the bombing targeted a peak on Matin Mountainoverlooking the village of Koherzi, with no information on casualties availableyet."

On Monday, asecurity source reported that Turkish artillery targeted PKK positions in the KaraMountain range near Al-Amadiya, causing extensive fires to agricultural land inthe villages of Deresh and Raziki.