Iraq Approves Measures to Protect Local Fertilizer Production

2024-08-07 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved "final protective measures" for domestically produced urea fertilizer. According to a Ministry of Industry and Minerals document dated August 4, 2024, the import price for Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer will be set at 800,000 dinars ($610) per ton and for urea fertilizer at 550,000 dinars per ton. […]

