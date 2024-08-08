Italian Firm to Prepare Designs for Iraq's Development Road

2024-08-08 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved key components of the Development Road project, focusing on the rehabilitation and expansion of railways. The project, with an estimated cost of 3.932 trillion dinars [$3 billion], will be included in the Ministry of Transport's 2024 investment budget, funded through a mix of budgetary allocations and loans. […]

