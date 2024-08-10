Kurdistan Electoral Commission to draw numbers for candidates and political entities

2024-08-10 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission revealed that it would conduct a draw for candidate and political entity numbers for the upcoming elections in the Kurdistan Region scheduled for October 20.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the 136 political entities are registered in Kurdistan for elections.

The draw will take place on August 10, marking a continuation of the second phase of the process. The previous draw had covered most independent candidates and political entities.

The source explained that the draw will include two major parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Kurdistan Islamic Movement, as well as a number of independent candidates. Twelve candidates will be drawn for each seat in the Kurdish Parliament.

On June 26, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections.