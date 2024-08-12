On International Youth Day, Erbil hosts dialogue session to address youth issues

2024-08-12 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a dialogue session was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to mark International Youth Day.

Hemin Mirani, Director General of Diwan at the Kurdish Ministry of Interior, told Shafaq News that "the conference addressed issues facing youth in Kurdistan and discussed the government's plans to address these issues, including providing job opportunities."

In turn, civil activist Dana Sabah added that the session covered various youth-related topics, notably focusing on shifting the mindset that heavily relies on government jobs and promoting the growth of the private sector.

The session featured a range of activities and proposed solutions to address these challenges from multiple perspectives.