UNITAD provides Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council with important results

2024-08-12 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Acting Special Adviser and Head of UNITAD, Ana Peyro Llopis, presented on Sunday information gathered by the UNITAD team from the Iraqi authorities, particularly the Supreme Judicial Council, and other open sources to the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, for legal review. Part of this information was initially […]

