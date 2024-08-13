Iraq, Egypt discuss cooperation in oil and gas projects

2024-08-13 09:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ambassador to Egypt, Qahtan Taha Khalaf, and the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, discussed on Wednesday cooperation in the oil and gas industry. The two sides discussed enhancing their collaborative efforts in the oil and gas sectors as well as boosting the involvement of Egyptian companies […]

