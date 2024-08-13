Lufthansa Group continues to stay out of Iraqi, Iranian airspace

2024-08-13 13:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Due to ongoing tensions in the region, German airline company Lufthansa said on Monday that it is extending the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil until August 21. Additionally, it declared that it would refrain from accessing Iranian and Iraqi airspace until August 21, extending its original […]

