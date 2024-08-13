2024-08-13 14:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani chaired the regular meeting of the Higher Committee for Investment and Reconstruction, focusing on improving investment mechanisms across various economic and developmental sectors. The committee approved the creation of "New Wasit City," a residential project in Wasit province, as part of the government's vision to develop […]

The post Iraq Approves New Residential City in Wasit first appeared on Iraq Business News.