Iraqi PM Inaugurates Key Infrastructure Projects in Baghdad

2024-08-13 14:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani inaugurated three significant infrastructure projects in Baghdad via video link. These include: Baghdad Entrance Project: The main entrance from Diyala-Kirkuk was upgraded, expanding the road from 10 to 16 meters with improved highway standards. Nahrawan Water Project: Located southeast of Baghdad, this project, stalled since 2012, […]

