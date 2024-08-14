2024-08-14 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq Proposed Oil Overproduction Compensation, Raises Questions Await Answers OPEC Secretariat statement No. 9/2024, dated 24th July 2024, confirms receipt of plans to compensate for "Cumulative overproduction Jan. 2024 to June 2024 […]

The post Jiyad: Proposed Oil Overproduction Compensation Raises Questions first appeared on Iraq Business News.