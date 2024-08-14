Iraqi government approves Wasit’s new residential city

2024-08-14 10:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Higher Committee for Investment and Reconstruction authorized on Sunday the development of the New Wasit City, a residential project in Wasit governorate in eastern Iraq. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to review the committee’s plans to enhance investment mechanisms in […]

