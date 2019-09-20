Security forces kill 3 ISIS terrorists, destroy car bomb in Salahuddin

2019/09/20 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi security forces killed
on Thursday three terrorists and destroyed a car bomb in Salahuddin province.
Based on previous
intelligence, the security forces launched a security operation in Al-Shirkat area
at Baiji district in Salahuddin province, killing three terrorists and destroying
a car bomb, 3 motorbikes and 3 explosive belts.
Last week, Iraqi Interior
Ministry announced that its forces killed 15 "suicide bombers" of
ISIS as they were traveling on the border between Iraq and Syria.
Last
December, Iraq announced the restoration of its entire territory from the grip
of ISIS after three-year war with the
support of the US-led coalition, but ISIS still controls part of Syria on the
Iraqi border, and its cells are spread in several areas In the country.
