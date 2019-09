Security forces kill 3 ISIS terrorists, destroy car bomb in Salahuddin

2019/09/20 | 17:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi security forces killedon Thursday three terrorists and destroyed a car bomb in Salahuddin province.Based on previousintelligence, the security forces launched a security operation in Al-Shirkat areaat Baiji district in Salahuddin province, killing three terrorists and destroyinga car bomb, 3 motorbikes and 3 explosive belts.Last week, Iraqi InteriorMinistry announced that its forces killed 15 "suicide bombers" ofISIS as they were traveling on the border between Iraq and Syria.LastDecember, Iraq announced the restoration of its entire territory from the gripof ISIS after three-year war with thesupport of the US-led coalition, but ISIS still controls part of Syria on theIraqi border, and its cells are spread in several areas In the country.