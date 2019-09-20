عربي | كوردى


Security forces kill 3 ISIS terrorists, destroy car bomb in Salahuddin

2019/09/20 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi security forces killed

on Thursday three terrorists and destroyed a car bomb in Salahuddin province.

Based on previous

intelligence, the security forces launched a security operation in Al-Shirkat area

at Baiji district in Salahuddin province, killing three terrorists and destroying

a car bomb, 3 motorbikes and 3 explosive belts.

Last week, Iraqi Interior

Ministry announced that its forces killed 15 "suicide bombers" of

ISIS as they were traveling on the border between Iraq and Syria.

Last

December, Iraq announced the restoration of its entire territory from the grip

of ISIS after  three-year war with the

support of the US-led coalition, but ISIS still controls part of Syria on the

Iraqi border, and its cells are spread in several areas In the country.





