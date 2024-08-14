470 Death row inmates in Kurdistan Region, including 11 foreigners

2024-08-14 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Approximately 500 individuals sentenced to death are currently imprisoned in the Kurdistan Region, Dindar Zebari, the KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, announced On Wednesday.

Addressing the combined report of Iraq’s 26th and 27th periodic reports to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Zebari noted that the scope of death penalty executions in the Kurdistan Region has been significantly narrowed.

“From 2022 until August 11, 2024, the number of death row inmates in the Region stood at 470, including 11 foreigners…the death sentences of four individuals had been commuted to life imprisonment,” Zebari said.